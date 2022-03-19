B90 (LON:B90) Trading Up 2.4%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.45 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.45 ($0.08). 24,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 129,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.30 ($0.08).
The stock has a market capitalization of £14.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.77.
About B90 (LON:B90)
Further Reading
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for B90 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B90 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.