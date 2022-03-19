B90 (LON:B90) Trading Up 2.4%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.45 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.45 ($0.08). 24,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 129,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.30 ($0.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.77.

About B90 (LON:B90)

B90 Holdings PLC engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino product. It is also involved in the provision of marketing activities for other online gaming companies. The company was formerly known as Veltyco Group PLC and changed its name to B90 Holdings PLC in February 2020. B90 Holdings PLC is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

