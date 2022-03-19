Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,993 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.36% of BlackLine worth $143,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 24.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 133.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL opened at $74.35 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

BlackLine Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.