Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 994,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,715 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.35% of Ecolab worth $233,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $171.14 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.23.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

