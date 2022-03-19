Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 20,677 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,677 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.76% of CyberArk Software worth $119,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after buying an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,228,000 after acquiring an additional 196,044 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 418,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000,000 after acquiring an additional 150,650 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,727,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 858.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after acquiring an additional 130,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.39.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $157.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.40 and its 200 day moving average is $163.36. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

