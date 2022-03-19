Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 28,048 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 2,227.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 54.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 718.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Xencor by 145.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XNCR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $87,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $34,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.