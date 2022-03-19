Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,484,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 853,400 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $95,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 23.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.73%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

