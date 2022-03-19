Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $80.83 Million Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,327,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,975 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $80,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 5.1% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 998,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Zuora by 12.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 6.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 24.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO opened at $14.95 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 16,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $289,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,818 shares of company stock worth $1,819,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

