Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 2,009,917 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,009,917 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 554,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,644,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,746,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $98.29.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

