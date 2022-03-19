Baillie Gifford & Co. Takes $6.40 Million Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 268,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Materialise by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Materialise by 412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Materialise by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. 40.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Materialise stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. Materialise NV has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $43.91.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

