Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a C$15.30 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a hold rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ballard Power Systems to a hold rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.53.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of BLDP opened at C$14.77 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of C$10.68 and a 52-week high of C$32.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.78. The firm has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.