Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $88.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.07.

BAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $92,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 and sold 2,107 shares valued at $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BAND traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 785,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.26 million, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

