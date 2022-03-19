Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 2,408 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average is $62.36. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.