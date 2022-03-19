Bangor Savings Bank Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after buying an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,348 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,852. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

NYSE CRM traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.80. 12,122,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,492,777. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a PE ratio of 145.87, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

