Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Bank of America by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,885,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,843,000 after purchasing an additional 491,003 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 749,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,347,000 after purchasing an additional 202,579 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 575,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in Bank of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 10,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $42.90 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $345.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

