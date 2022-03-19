Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $85.55

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$85.55 and traded as high as C$92.93. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$92.71, with a volume of 2,334,341 shares traded.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$92.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$85.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

