Barclays Cuts American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target to $85.00

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get American States Water alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. American States Water has a 1-year low of $72.22 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average is $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.26%.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water in the third quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 2,152.9% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 56.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American States Water (Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.