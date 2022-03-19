Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 205 ($2.67) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.86) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 229.50 ($2.98).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.58. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 108 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 228.09 ($2.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.05%.

In related news, insider Peter Dilnot bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($64,915.47). Also, insider Heather Lawrence bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($33,940.18). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,000.

About Melrose Industries (Get Rating)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.