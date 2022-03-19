Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.470-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.700 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BBWI. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.28.

BBWI traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,423,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 366,968 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

