Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $15.28 EPS

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.25) by $15.28, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Baudax Bio stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. 336,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,325. Baudax Bio has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baudax Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXRX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Baudax Bio by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46,444 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

