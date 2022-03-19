Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Insider Sells $107,581.20 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Spurr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $24.20 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

