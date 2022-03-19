Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.74. The company had a trading volume of 550,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,403. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.48.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $29,982,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.