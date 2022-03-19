Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 667 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in JD.com by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after buying an additional 8,575,990 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in JD.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,815,000 after buying an additional 484,401 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,469,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,551,000 after purchasing an additional 186,470 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JD. TheStreet cut shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

Shares of JD opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average is $74.98. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

