Bellecapital International Ltd. Boosts Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 1,251.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 75,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,089,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,372,000 after buying an additional 350,613 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on QGEN. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

QIAGEN stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $41.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.47 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About QIAGEN (Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.