Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $8.68 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises 2.5% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

