Bellecapital International Ltd. Reduces Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Palomar worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 935,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,567,000 after buying an additional 16,873 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 71,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Palomar by 7.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Palomar by 204.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.85. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $97.18.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $355,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $626,930. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

