Berenberg Bank Raises Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Price Target to €43.00

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from €42.00 ($46.15) to €43.00 ($47.25) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BSFFF stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96. Basic-Fit has a twelve month low of $39.99 and a twelve month high of $57.77.

About Basic-Fit

Basic-Fit NV engages in the operation of fitness clubs under one and the same Basic-Fit label. The firm operates through the following segments: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Spain. Its application offers workout schedule, access to GXR video platform for group classes and online coach.

