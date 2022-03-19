Berenberg Bank Raises Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Price Target to €43.00

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from €42.00 ($46.15) to €43.00 ($47.25) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of BSFFF stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96. Basic-Fit has a twelve month low of $39.99 and a twelve month high of $57.77.
About Basic-Fit (Get Rating)
