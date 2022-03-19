Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.850-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.30 billion-$50.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.05 billion.Best Buy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.84. 4,539,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,615. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.93.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

