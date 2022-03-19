BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BGSF opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.33. BGSF has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BGSF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 96,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BGSF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BGSF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BGSF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

