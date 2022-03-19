BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) will report $63.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $65.10 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $46.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $279.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.44 million to $283.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $340.39 million, with estimates ranging from $331.28 million to $350.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 28,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $537,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,549 shares of company stock worth $4,651,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 60.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIGC stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,149. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.92.

BigCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.