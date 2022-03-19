Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $27.83

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.83, but opened at $26.35. Bilibili shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 561,930 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.
