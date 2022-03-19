Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Bio-Techne worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $3,262,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 106.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 42,097 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.80.

Shares of TECH traded up $13.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $445.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $347.88 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

