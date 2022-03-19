BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 4,251,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,821. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.40. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 48.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BIOLASE will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BIOLASE by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BIOLASE by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 69,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BIOLASE by 4,346.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 529,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

