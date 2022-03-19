Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.48

Shares of Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 28719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRDS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bird Global alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,354,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $12,204,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bird Global Company Profile (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.