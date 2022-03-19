BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

BL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.11.

BL stock opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.20. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,165,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,670 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BlackLine by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,340,000 after acquiring an additional 159,265 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in BlackLine by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

