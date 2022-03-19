Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

Shares of BLKLF stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

