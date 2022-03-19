Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells $231,612.20 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $231,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60.

Shares of BE opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.