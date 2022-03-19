Blossom Wealth Management Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 276.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 202.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 282.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after buying an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $264.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $661.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $122.72 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 732,621 shares of company stock valued at $202,358,058. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.