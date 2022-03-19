Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE:BRG opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $776.59 million, a PE ratio of 241.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

