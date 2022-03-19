BMO Capital Markets Trims Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Target Price to $30.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Replimune Group has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $40.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $16,299,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,219,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after acquiring an additional 263,509 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 25.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 189,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 650,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 158,864 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

