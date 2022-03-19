BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “N/A” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €67.60 ($74.29).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($86.81) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded up €0.30 ($0.33) on Monday, reaching €53.35 ($58.63). The stock had a trading volume of 8,395,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.02. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($76.01).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

