Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 755.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 70,211 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

BWMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

