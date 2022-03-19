Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Boxlight updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. Boxlight has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.18.

Get Boxlight alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOXL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Boxlight by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Boxlight by 4,449.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 38,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Boxlight by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Boxlight by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the period. 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Boxlight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.