Bridge City Capital LLC Buys 769 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 75.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth about $300,000.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRQ traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.96. 844,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,106. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.05. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

