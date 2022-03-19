Bridge City Capital LLC Increases Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Sleep Number accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter worth $234,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.08. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $55.18 and a one year high of $150.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

