Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.
Shares of Brink’s stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.27. 531,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,199. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $83.54.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Brink’s by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 61,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brink’s by 24.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
