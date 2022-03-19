Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.

Shares of Brink’s stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.27. 531,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,199. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $83.54.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

BCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Brink’s by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 61,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brink’s by 24.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

