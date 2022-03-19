Brokerages Anticipate American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.16. American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

AXL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Shares of NYSE AXL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. 2,763,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,690. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $839,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

