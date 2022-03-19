Brokerages Anticipate Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to Post -$2.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) to report ($2.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.27) and the lowest is ($2.37). Arena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA remained flat at $$99.99 during midday trading on Friday. 107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. The company's investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction that is in Phase II clinical trial.

