Brokerages Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $115.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $172.72 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $542.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $687.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $579.52 million, with estimates ranging from $316.00 million to $706.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Galapagos.

GLPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Galapagos by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 2,342.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 244,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 234,205 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $63.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $83.77.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

