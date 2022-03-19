Brokerages Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $115.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $172.72 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $542.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $687.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $579.52 million, with estimates ranging from $316.00 million to $706.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Galapagos.
GLPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.
Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $63.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $83.77.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
