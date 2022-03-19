Brokerages Expect CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC) to Announce -$1.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CinCor Pharma’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will report full year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.23) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CinCor Pharma.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CINC opened at $19.78 on Friday. CinCor Pharma has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $30.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17.

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

