Brokerages Expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $232.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) to post sales of $232.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.00 million. Mission Produce reported sales of $234.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year sales of $971.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $957.71 million to $985.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mission Produce.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

AVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 431.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 89.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.90 million, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73.

About Mission Produce (Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.